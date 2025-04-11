Spot bitcoin ETFs see sixth straight day of outflows as tariff tensions fuel flight to safe havens

Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. saw their sixth consecutive day of total net outflows on Thursday, as investors moved away from risk assets amid ongoing tariff tensions.

According to data from SoSoValue, spot bitcoin ETFs saw $149.6 million net outflows, led by $74.6 million moving out from Fidelity's FBTC. Grayscale's GBTC reported $44.6 million in outflows, while funds from Ark and 21Shares, Bitwise, Invesco and Franklin Templeton also recorded negative flows yesterday.

Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust was the only fund to log positive flows yesterday, worth $9.87 million. The remaining five funds, including BlackRock's IBIT, recorded zero flows for the day. During the six-day negative streak, a total of $877 million exited the funds.

"Ongoing tariff tensions and their ripple effects across traditional finance continue to cloud the outlook within the markets, prompting investors to seek refuge in safer assets like gold and cash," said Kronos Research Analyst Dominick John.

LVRG Research Director Nick Ruck also said that foreign currencies have also become a popular destination for investors, away from Trump's "unpredictable" tariff policies and sudden policy changes.

In recent weeks, both equities and crypto have seen increased volatility, changing course depending on U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcements.

In his latest move, Trump paused reciprocal tariffs on most trade partners, while raising the tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, further raising tensions between the two largest economies of the world. In response, China raised its tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% from the previous 84% on Friday.

According to CNN's index, "extreme fear" is currently driving the market, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all dropping on Thursday.

Meanwhile, John of Kronos pointed out that investors are closely monitoring the upcoming interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve on May 6, which he described as "a potential turning point that could cut through the uncertainty and bring much-needed clarity to broader macro trends."

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently predicts a 38% chance that the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates in May.