How Aave's stablecoin GHO is core to its plan to 10X its revenue

Episode 22 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and Aave-Chan Initiative Founder Marc Zeller.

In this episode, Copeland and Zeller discussed Aave's decentralization, the GHO stablecoin and the ACI's "most important proposal" of a six-month, $1 million dollar per week buyback program.

Zeller said that the GHO stablecoin — part of the Aave ecosystem — did a 10X in supply in 2024. He said the goal is to see it grow 5X in 2025, aiming for a 1 billion supply. He noted that the stablecoin is a much more profitable part of the whole ecosystem where 1 GHO minted brings in as much revenue as $10 borrowed on Aave. If the 5X target is hit, that’ll bring in half of the Aave DAO revenue.

“So it's extremely interesting because we have billions and billions and billions of borrowing volumes and active loans in Aave, but we only have 200 plus million GHO borrowed in Aave and GHO is already 10% of the revenue of the protocol,” he said.

Plus, for every dollar the protocol makes on supporting lending and borrowing of other stablecoins, they can invest that in GHO — essentially using their competitors’ strengths against them. “How do we 10X the Aave revenue?” he asked. “The answer is growing GHO.”

OUTLINE

00:00 - Introduction

05:15 - The most Important Proposal

07:32 - DeFi Isn't Dead — It's Maturing

10:43 - Buybacks

17:16 - Liquidity Incentives and Yield Optimization

25:23 - The Horizon Plan

32:49 - GHO and Stablecoin adoption

38:42 - Embracing Competition to Grow GHO

40:14 - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

43:09 - Bullish Outlook on Ethereum

48:12 - Building on Mainnet vs. L2

51:31 - Fixing Ethereum

54:10 - Outro and Final Thoughts



Guest links:

Marc Zeller - https://x.com/lemiscate

Aave-Chan Initiative - https://x.com/Aavechan

