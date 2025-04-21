USDC closes in on $61 billion as institutional demand outpaces USDT growth

  • USDC’s accelerated growth appears increasingly tied to its regulatory clarity and institutional appeal, particularly as Circle advances plans for a potential IPO.
USDC supply has climbed to just under $61 billion as of April 19, representing a remarkable $17 billion increase from its $44 billion starting point at the beginning of the year, even as total stablecoin supply reaches $226 billion.

This 38.6% growth in USDC supply year-to-date contrasts with USDT's more modest expansion from $138 billion to $145 billion during the same period. Ethereum remains the dominant chain for stablecoins, hosting $130 billion of the $226 billion total supply, with the remaining scattered across other blockchains, notably TRON and Solana.

USDC's accelerated growth appears increasingly tied to its regulatory clarity and institutional appeal, particularly as Circle advances plans for a potential IPO. The company's transparent reserve practices and compliance framework have made USDC the preferred stablecoin for regulated entities in the U.S. and EU markets. Circle's IPO ambitions reflect broader attempts to bridge traditional finance with crypto, potentially further cementing USDC's position as the stablecoin of choice for institutional players.

The widening growth gap between USDC and USDT signals a stronger stablecoin market preference. Despite USDT still maintaining its overall dominance, regulated entities and DeFi protocols are showing a clearer preference for USDC, particularly as regulatory clarity has set clearer guidelines for stablecoin issuers like Circle. The nearly 1:1 exchange ratio between USDT and USDC has enabled seamless migration for participants to hold the stablecoin of their choice.

