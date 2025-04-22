New SEC Chair Paul Atkins vows 'rational, coherent' approach to crypto regulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's newly appointed Chairman Paul Atkins reiterated that his top priority is to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets.

"A top priority of my chairmanship will be to provide a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets through a rational, coherent and principled approach," said Atkins, during his official swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

"At the helm of the SEC, I can confidently say it is a new day," Atkins said. "It’s time for the SEC to end its waywardness and return to its core mission that Congress set for it: investor protection, fair, orderly and efficient markets and capital formation."

Atkins' remark echoes his previous testimony at a Senate hearing last month, where he said laying the groundwork for a digital asset framework would be his top priority.

The long-time crypto supporter previously served as an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008 under former President George W. Bush, after which he founded financial consultancy Patomak Global Partners. Atkins also advised Trump during his first term as a member of an economic advisory group.

With Atkins now sworn in as the leader, the SEC is expected to further materialize its friendlier approach to crypto oversight, as opposed to the stance of former Chair Gary Gensler.

Since Trump's inauguration and Gensler's departure, the SEC made actions that signify the new direction. One example would be the establishment of its Crypto Task Force, which has been holding roundtable discussions aimed at bringing greater regulatory clarity to the crypto asset space.