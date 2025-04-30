Barry Silbert on crypto's evolution and why Bittensor may be the next Bitcoin

Episode 519 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Digital Currency Group & Yuma Founder and CEO Barry Silbert.

Barry Silbert is the Founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group and Yuma.



The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined live by Barry Silbert to discuss his journey through the crypto market's evolution, how his experience with the 2008 financial crisis shaped his approach to investing, and why he thinks Bittensor may be the next Bitcoin.

OUTLINE

00:00 - Introduction

01:00 - Sponsor Break

02:00 - Barry Silbert’s Crypto Journey

06:43 - Bitcoin’s Evolving Narrative

09:25 - Crypto’s Credit Crisis

15:24 - Bitcoin’s Dampening Volatility

18:56 - How Bittensor Mirrors Bitcoin’s Early Days

20:56 - Yuma’s Vision and Playbook

26:10 - Barry’s Priorities at Yuma

30:14 - What’s Overrated in Crypto & Memes

33:50 - Final Thoughts



GUEST LINKS

Barry Silbert on X: ⁠https://x.com/barrysilbert⁠

Yuma Group on X: ⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/YumaGroup⁠⁠

Digital Currency Group on X: ⁠⁠https://x.com/DCGco⁠⁠



