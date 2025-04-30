Barry Silbert on crypto's evolution and why Bittensor may be the next Bitcoin

  • Digital Currency Group & Yuma Founder and CEO Barry Silbert discussed the crypto market’s evolution and maturation, and why he’s bullish on Bittensor.

Episode 519 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Digital Currency Group & Yuma Founder and CEO Barry Silbert.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, AppleSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Barry Silbert is the Founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group and Yuma.

The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined live by Barry Silbert to discuss his journey through the crypto market's evolution, how his experience with the 2008 financial crisis shaped his approach to investing, and why he thinks Bittensor may be the next Bitcoin.

OUTLINE
00:00 - Introduction  
01:00 - Sponsor Break
02:00 - Barry Silbert’s Crypto Journey  
06:43 - Bitcoin’s Evolving Narrative
09:25 - Crypto’s Credit Crisis
15:24 - Bitcoin’s Dampening Volatility
18:56 - How Bittensor Mirrors Bitcoin’s Early Days  
20:56 - Yuma’s Vision and Playbook
26:10 - Barry’s Priorities at Yuma
30:14 - What’s Overrated in Crypto & Memes
33:50 - Final Thoughts

GUEST LINKS
Barry Silbert on X: ⁠https://x.com/barrysilbert⁠
Yuma Group on X: ⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/YumaGroup⁠⁠
Digital Currency Group on X: ⁠⁠https://x.com/DCGco⁠⁠

