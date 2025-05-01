Sky community mulls final proposal to replace MKR with SKY as sole governance token, enabling staking and USDS rewards

Governance • May 1, 2025, 9:42AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • A new governance proposal has been submitted to finalize the Sky ecosystem’s upgrade from MKR to SKY following its “Endgame” rebranding in 2024.
  • The proposal includes making SKY the sole governance token of the Sky protocol and enabling staking. 

Sky's core governance design team, Atlas Axis, submitted a proposal Wednesday that, if approved, would complete the protocol's upgrade from MKR to SKY. This shift would make SKY the exclusive governance token and enable staking, unlocking USDS rewards for SKY holders.

Sky co-founder Rune Christensen hailed the proposal as a "huge milestone" in a forum post.

"I fully support the proposal from Atlas Axis to finalize the upgrade from MKR to SKY, and it is great to see them taking the lead on proposing larger scale upgrades to the system like this," he said. "Getting past the full upgrade of MKR to SKY is one of the last pieces missing before Sky can transition to zero fixed costs at the end of 2025, which will ensure an even greater portion of the income the protocol generates goes to the benefit of SKY buybacks, or SKY staking rewards."

Formerly known as Maker, the protocol underwent a significant rebranding as part of its "Endgame" strategy, transitioning to Sky in 2024. That introduced new features, including the launch of decentralized stablecoin USDS, a new version of DAI, with a supply now exceeding $7.5 billion, and SKY to replace the MKR governance token.

While USDS and SKY were introduced as upgraded tokens, DAI and MKR remain in circulation, and users have had the option to convert their holdings to the new tokens, allowing for a gradual transition process.

End of an era

If approved, the proposal could be activated within a matter of weeks, making SKY the technical and functional evolution of MKR, with SKY inheriting the governance voting rights previously held by MKR, the Sky team told The Block via email. 

Existing MKR holders can upgrade to SKY at a fixed rate of 1 MKR:24,000 SKY. Like MKR, SKY allows holders to vote on Sky ecosystem governance proposals or delegate their votes.

SKY staking would also be enabled, providing holders with sustainable and permanently active USDS rewards based on the income the Sky protocol generates, Christensen explained — accessible via frontends such as Sky.money.

To encourage timely migration, conversions from MKR to SKY starting Sept. 18 will incur a 1% penalty, increasing by 1% every three months thereafter. These penalties, transparently managed by governance, aim to reward early adopters and support long-term stability.

Initially, SKY-backed staking vaults will temporarily disable liquidations to maintain stability. Full functionality will resume as liquidity improves and governance adjusts risk parameters.

Governance authority will migrate to a new contract controlled exclusively by SKY voting, permanently disabling the ability to downgrade from SKY back to MKR. This transition is slated to occur between May 15 and May 19, pending an onchain vote.

"Overall, I think this is a very competent and thoughtful solution to ensure the full upgrade of MKR to SKY, maximizing the chance that exchange liquidity will migrate smoothly while providing the crucial SKY staking feature to SKY holders and MKR holders that will be upgrading," Christensen said.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

James Hunt profile picture James Hunt

James Hunt is a reporter at The Block and writer of The Daily newsletter, keeping you up to speed on the latest crypto news every weekday. Prior to joining The Block in 2022, James spent four years as a freelance writer in the industry, contributing to both publications and crypto project content. James’ coverage spans everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions, avant-garde DeFi protocols, evolving DAO governance structures, trending NFTs and memecoins, regulatory landscapes, crypto company deals and the latest market updates. You can get in touch with James on Telegram or 𝕏 via @humanjets or email him at [email protected].

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Lawrence Lewitinn at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by James Hunt