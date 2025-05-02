Playtron unveils Game Dollar stablecoin in collaboration with M0 and Bridge, expected to power upcoming SuiPlay handheld console

Gaming operating system Playtron, with support from stablecoin infrastructure platforms M0 and Bridge, plans to roll out Game Dollar — a programmable stablecoin for purchases, subscriptions and rewards across its and other gaming ecosystems.

Game Dollar will power Playtron's Linux-based GameOS, which aims to unify fragmented gaming experiences across various platforms — including mobile, PC and consoles — where in-game economies are still largely siloed, the project said in a statement shared with The Block.

The announcement was made on stage at Sui Basecamp in Dubai on Friday, with the stablecoin expected to be used on the upcoming SuiPlay0X1 — a new handheld gaming console offering payments and rewards across a range of existing PC games, as well as new titles developed using the Sui blockchain. SuiPlay pre-orders recently sold out, with the $599-priced devices expected to begin shipping later this year.

"Playtron's GameOS reimagines how we play the games we love. Through this lens it became clear: stablecoins will become a financial backbone for the $500 billion global gaming economy,” Playtron co-founder and CEO Kirt McMaster said. "Game Dollar will unlock new economic models for developers and marketplaces while enabling consumer incentives only possible via programmable dollars."

Launching on Sui

The gaming stablecoin will initially launch exclusively on Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain designed for fast, low-cost transactions. Originally developed by Mysten Labs, a firm founded by former Meta employees, and using the Move programming language, Sui supports parallel transaction execution, making it well-suited for applications like gaming, NFTs and DeFi.

"Programmable stablecoins are the next evolution of digital assets, and Game Dollar is a powerful example of how this innovation unlocks utility for one of the world's most dynamic sectors," Mysten Labs co-founder and CPO Adeniyi Abiodun said. "We're witnessing the start of a new era where gamers not only play, but participate in dynamic, self-sustaining economies."

Game Dollar is built on M0's chain-agnostic stablecoin development platform and integrated with Bridge's payments APIs. Bridge was acquired by payments giant Stripe for $1.1 billion last year, offering software that helps businesses accept payments in stablecoins. Bridge also recently partnered with Visa on a new product enabling stablecoin-backed cards.

"We're excited to see Playtron harness M0's universal stablecoin platform to reimagine the gaming payments experience in a unique way," M0 co-founder and CEO Luca Prosperi said. "This collaboration highlights the power of programmable money applied to real-world use cases, and our vision is that this is how the payments and rewards experiences of the future will look like."

"Gaming is a global community, and financial access shouldn't be a barrier," Bridge CEO Zach Abrams added. "With Bridge powering seamless entry and exit points for Game Dollar, we're making digital economies more inclusive for players — and radically simpler for developers. They get stable, ready-to-use payments infrastructure that takes care of compliance and enables a global reach out of the box."

Game Dollar is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.