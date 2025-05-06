Paradigm and Across Protocol researchers outline plan for capital-efficient 'intents-based' bridge
UPDATED: May 6, 2025, 4:34PM EDT
Quick Take
- Across Prime is a redefined intents-based bridge that uses a bonded, rather than an escrow, model to improve capital efficiency.
- The proposal was outlined in a white paper co-authored by Paradigm general partner Dan Robinson and Across Protocol co-founders Hart Lambur and Matt Rice.
accessprotocol.co
