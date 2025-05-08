Superstate unveils ‘Opening Bell’ to bring SEC-registered equities onchain, starting with Solana

May 8, 2025
UPDATED: May 8, 2025, 8:08AM EDT
The Block

  • While several projects are working on bridging public equities with blockchain infrastructure, Opening Bell appears to be the first to offer direct issuance and trading of SEC-registered public shares onchain, rather than synthetic or wrapped versions.
  • Superstate was among several firms to recently propose an SEC-backed framework to bring Wall Street stocks to the blockchain.

Superstate, known for its suite of tokenized private funds including USTB and USCC, is now extending its infrastructure to public equities. The fintech firm on Wednesday announced the launch of Opening Bell, a platform that enables SEC-registered public equities to be issued and traded directly on blockchain networks, starting with Solana.

Opening Bell supports natively issued, regulatory-compliant shares that interact directly with crypto wallets, DeFi protocols, and onchain marketplaces, according to a release shared with The Block. The platform eliminates reliance on centralized exchanges and legacy listing mechanisms, offering continuous trading and real-time settlement via blockchain-native infrastructure.

"Through Opening Bell, stock will become fully transferrable, programmable, and integrated into DeFi," Superstate CEO Robert Leshner said in the release. "This is about reengineering public markets for the modern financial stack."

While several companies and projects are working on bridging public equities with blockchain infrastructure, Opening Bell appears to be the first to offer direct issuance and trading of SEC-registered public shares onchain, rather than synthetic or wrapped versions. In a letter last month to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Crypto Task Force, Superstate was among several firms to propose an SEC-backed framework to bring Wall Street stocks to the blockchain.

SOL Strategies — a Canadian public company focused on investing in and building infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem — will be the first to list its common shares on Solana via Opening Bell. The firm had previously initiated a process to uplist to Nasdaq and now aims to establish a dual-market presence.

Sol Strategies rebranded last year from Cypherpunk Holdings. As of March 31, SOL Strategies held 267,151 SOL tokens.

"Listing SOL Strategies’ shares on Opening Bell reflects our conviction that the future of capital formation lies in programmable, open infrastructure, powered by Solana," Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies, said in the release. "This approach enables 24/7 trading, instant settlement, and global access with deep liquidity — exactly what today’s investors expect."

Opening Bell is now onboarding both existing public companies and late-stage private firms, particularly those from crypto-native, venture-backed, and traditional sectors.


