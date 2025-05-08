Camp Network launches testnet for IP-focused blockchain after $30 million raise

Camp Network, a startup that recently closed a $30 million Series A funding round, is launching its first public testnet, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The so-called K2 testnet will let developers play around with the Layer 1 blockchain, which is designed for IP management.

According to the company, the project has already lined up dozens of decentralized apps that are expected to roll out in anticipation of the mainnet launch later this year.

“Camp’s ecosystem partners collectively reach over 5 million users and creative works,” the team said in its statement.

Camp positions itself as “the world’s largest repository of user-owned IP," joining a wave of crypto networks aimed at reshaping intellectual property and creator rights. Proponents argue that blockchain’s capacity to track provenance and distribute rewards could create a more equitable digital landscape.

In addition to the L1 network, Camp is also building a marketplace for “rights-cleared training data” that will enable users to train AI systems using a specific corpus of data while also compensating the owners of that data.

“Camp Network is more than a blockchain — it’s a foundation for a more equitable internet, where creative work is protected, attributed and monetized transparently,” the team said. “Across any form of IP including art, music, film, data and videos, Camp enables collaboration between human creativity and intelligent systems, all backed by verifiable provenance.”

Camp also unveiled the so-called “Summit Series” campaign to onboard users through a series of onchain quests that may offer future rewards.

1kx and Blockchain Capital led Camp’s $30 million Series A in April.