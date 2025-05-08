Bitcoin becoming global reserve asset 'sooner' than most think: David Bailey

Episode 520 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Bitcoin Inc CEO David Bailey.
David Bailey is the CEO of Bitcoin Inc.
The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined live by David Bailey to discuss the growing adoption of Bitcoin by nation-states and institutions, with Bitcoin heading towards becoming a reserve asset and political force. They also discuss Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), and Bitcoin's separation from the broader crypto market.
OUTLINE
00:00 - Introduction
00:34 - President Trump prelude
04:34 - Sponsor break
05:35 - Bitcoin losing its identity?
10:26 - International adoption
15:17 - Bitcoin as a matter of national security
18:39 - Market trends
21:33 - Risks of Microstrategy
26:28 - Microstrategy’s appeal
30:47 - Bitcoin’s maturity and seeking yield
31:51 - Crypto market troubles
34:25 - Conclusion
GUEST LINKS
David Bailey on X: https://x.com/DavidFBailey
BTC Inc: https://b.tc/
