Bitcoin becoming global reserve asset 'sooner' than most think: David Bailey

The Block • May 8, 2025, 3:11AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin Inc CEO David Bailey discusses how Bitcoin’s growing institutionalization and geopolitical adoption are reshaping its role from rebellious tech to potential global reserve asset.

Episode 520 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Bitcoin Inc CEO David Bailey.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, AppleSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected]

David Bailey is the CEO of Bitcoin Inc.

The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined live by David Bailey to discuss the growing adoption of Bitcoin by nation-states and institutions, with Bitcoin heading towards becoming a reserve asset and political force. They also discuss Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), and Bitcoin's separation from the broader crypto market.

OUTLINE
00:00 - Introduction
00:34 - President Trump prelude
04:34 - Sponsor break
05:35 - Bitcoin losing its identity?
10:26 - International adoption
15:17 - Bitcoin as a matter of national security
18:39 - Market trends
21:33 - Risks of Microstrategy
26:28 - Microstrategy’s appeal
30:47 - Bitcoin’s maturity and seeking yield
31:51 - Crypto market troubles
34:25 - Conclusion

GUEST LINKS
David Bailey on X: ⁠https://x.com/DavidFBailey
BTC Inc: https://b.tc/

Are you hiring in crypto?
Use Campus to quickly find your best candidates with our challenging Crypto Assessment Test.

Faster hiring, stronger teams.
Sign up for a trial today: theblock.co/campus

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors:

Fidelity
Explore Fidelity crypto careers today. Go to crypto.FidelityCareers.com to learn more.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Jordan Leech

Jordan Leech is a podcast producer at The Block. He has worked for several years as a broadcast journalist, camera operator, and producer before aiming to get established working in the crypto industry. Jordan holds a degree in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Guelph and is an avid photographer and traveller in his free time.

See More

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Jordan Leech