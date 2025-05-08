Bitcoin becoming global reserve asset 'sooner' than most think: David Bailey

Episode 520 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Bitcoin Inc CEO David Bailey.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected]

David Bailey is the CEO of Bitcoin Inc.



The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined live by David Bailey to discuss the growing adoption of Bitcoin by nation-states and institutions, with Bitcoin heading towards becoming a reserve asset and political force. They also discuss Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), and Bitcoin's separation from the broader crypto market.

OUTLINE

00:00 - Introduction

00:34 - President Trump prelude

04:34 - Sponsor break

05:35 - Bitcoin losing its identity?

10:26 - International adoption

15:17 - Bitcoin as a matter of national security

18:39 - Market trends

21:33 - Risks of Microstrategy

26:28 - Microstrategy’s appeal

30:47 - Bitcoin’s maturity and seeking yield

31:51 - Crypto market troubles

34:25 - Conclusion

GUEST LINKS

David Bailey on X: ⁠⁠https://x.com/DavidFBailey⁠

BTC Inc: ⁠https://b.tc/

Are you hiring in crypto?

Use Campus to quickly find your best candidates with our challenging Crypto Assessment Test.

Faster hiring, stronger teams.

Sign up for a trial today: theblock.co/campus

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors:

Fidelity

Explore Fidelity crypto careers today. Go to crypto.FidelityCareers.com to learn more.