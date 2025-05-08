Jump Crypto secures 'strategic' equity stake in Securitize to deepen institutional tokenization access

Jump Crypto has taken a “strategic” position in Securitize, though it has declined to disclose the dollar value of the deal. According to an announcement on Thursday, the crypto-focused division of Jump Trading has purchased equity in the leading tokenization firm.

“This relationship will focus on enhancing institutional access to tokenized assets and advancing collateral management solutions … as the market for real-world assets spikes exponentially,” Securitize wrote in a statement.

Securitize has helped tokenize nearly $4 billion worth of assets under management as of May 5 for firms including Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, among others. Jump Crypto wears many hats across the sector, including as an investor, trader, market maker, and contributor to open-source projects like Pyth and Wormhole.

“This is a signal that firms like Jump now have conviction in not only tokenization, but the role it's playing in transforming capital markets,” Securitize COO Michael Sonnenshein said in a statement.

There is now over $22 billion worth of real-world assets represented onchain, according to rwz.xyz.