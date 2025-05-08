Jump Crypto secures 'strategic' equity stake in Securitize to deepen institutional tokenization access

Jump Crypto has taken a “strategic” position in Securitize, though it has declined to disclose the dollar value of the deal. According to an announcement on Thursday, the crypto-focused division of Jump Trading has purchased equity in the leading tokenization firm.
“This relationship will focus on enhancing institutional access to tokenized assets and advancing collateral management solutions … as the market for real-world assets spikes exponentially,” Securitize wrote in a statement.
Securitize has helped tokenize nearly $4 billion worth of assets under management as of May 5 for firms including Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, among others. Jump Crypto wears many hats across the sector, including as an investor, trader, market maker, and contributor to open-source projects like Pyth and Wormhole.
“This is a signal that firms like Jump now have conviction in not only tokenization, but the role it's playing in transforming capital markets,” Securitize COO Michael Sonnenshein said in a statement.
There is now over $22 billion worth of real-world assets represented onchain, according to rwz.xyz.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.