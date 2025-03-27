Meta Earth to Host Official Launch Event at Token2049 Dubai, Showcasing Modular Blockchain Advancements

Dubai, UAE, March 27th, 2025, Chainwire

Meta Earth, a modular blockchain project, is set to host its official launch event at Token2049 Dubai from April 30 to May 1, 2025. As the only modular blockchain among the title and platinum sponsors, Meta Earth has seen significant growth, with over 1 million users participating in public testing and nearly 600,000 completing KYC verification within its first year.

The event will feature key industry discussions, insights into ME Network v2.0, and engagement opportunities with 300+ key opinion leaders (KOLs) and representatives from top-tier media outlets. Attendees will also have access to over $1 million in event prizes.

META EARTH Official Launch Event

ME Network V2.0

Date: May 1, 2025, 16:30 – 19:30

Venue: Ballroom, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

META EARTH & “TOKEN2049 · Dubai”

The World’s Largest Crypto Event

Date: April 30 – May 1, 2025

Venue: Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai

Unveiling ME Network v2.0 and Ecosystem Developments

Building on the success of its Explorer’s Tour public testing event, Meta Earth will introduce the transition from ME Network v1.0 to the modular ME Network v2.0. The presentation will highlight key technological advancements, ecosystem developments, and strategic initiatives.

Key topics to be covered include:

Core innovations in ME Network v2.0

Global strategic plans and future ecosystem roadmap

Developments in the modular blockchain sector

Event Highlights

Airdrop Campaign and Event Rewards

Meta Earth is launching an airdrop campaign, with on-site giveaways featuring 1,000 mystery prizes valued at over $1,000 each. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in reward distributions as part of the event.

Industry Networking and Insights

The event will serve as a gathering point for blockchain professionals, bringing together 300+ KOLs, top-tier media, industry leaders, and investors. Discussions will focus on blockchain adoption, decentralized ecosystems, and the future of Web3.

Direct Engagement with Meta Earth’s Core Team

Meta Earth’s founding leadership team will share the vision, journey, and strategic insights behind ME Network V2.0, including community growth and ecosystem expansion.

Key sessions will include:

Project inception and strategic direction

Community growth and future initiatives

Technical framework and innovation roadmap

About Meta Earth

Meta Earth is based on a modular, high-performance, infinitely scalable multi-dimensional fusion underlying value network — ME Network, which supports the high-concurrency big data processing needs of traditional industrial applications. And through an encrypted DID (Decentralized Identifier) system — ME ID & ME Pass which can effectively protect user privacy data, and a co-construction & co-governance mechanism which can fully reflect personal sovereignty and equality for all, as well as an economic model which can guarantee UBI (Unconditional Basic Income) without any distinction, Meta Earth is fully dedicated to enhancing happiness for a better life and maintaining ecological balance to promote sustainability.

For more information, users can visit https://www.mec.me/

Contact

Meta Earth

[email protected]