DWF Labs Extends Open Invitation to Token Projects Seeking Reliable Market Making

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 1st, 2025, Chainwire

Web3 investor and market maker DWF Labs has extended an open invitation to crypto projects requiring long-term token support. The company has expressed a willingness to support projects that have recently lost access to market making and are seeking reliable liquidity services.

The invitation made by DWF Labs is open to small- and mid-cap projects that find themselves struggling with low liquidity and no access to a reliable market maker capable of reducing bid-ask spreads. As part of its pledge, DWF Labs has proposed a number of initiatives to revive trading volumes for such projects, including token buybacks and other targeted strategies.

DWF Labs already provides spot and derivatives market making services across more than 60 centralized and decentralized exchanges, making it one of the largest providers of its kind. Over 700 projects have partnered with the company to date to access its bespoke market making services.

The company is now looking to expand the number of projects it supports with the goal of catalyzing trading volume across the entire industry. In the process, it hopes to provide a lifeline to projects that have been left out in the cold through sudden loss of access to market making services.

The commitment made by DWF Labs aligns with the recent launch of its $250M Liquid fund targeted at mid- and large-cap token projects. The fund promises to invest $10-50M per project, providing a combination of capital and ecosystem support including dedicated market making.

DWF Labs’s offer to smaller projects, including those spanning such sectors as memecoins, DeFi, and AI, includes administering services that will spark renewed trading volume while ensuring access to deeper liquidity. In the process, it will give thousands of projects that make up the long tail of crypto assets the confidence that they can maintain a minimum level of trading volume, regardless of broader market conditions.





About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is the new generation Web3 investor and market maker, one of the world's largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, which trades spot and derivatives markets on over 60 top exchanges.

Learn more: https://www.dwf-labs.com/

