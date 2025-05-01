Enso Partners With Stargate and LayerZero to Migrate $3.5B of Liquidity to Unichain

Zurich, Switzerland, May 1st, 2025, Chainwire

As Web3 continues to evolve, seamless access to new networks becomes critical. Up to $3.5 billion in liquidity is poised to migrate onto Unichain, enabled by a new one-click migration solution developed by Enso, Stargate, and LayerZero. This sets a new standard for cross-chain liquidity movements.

Enso, the leading provider of blockchain shortcuts, is collaborating with LayerZero, the leading interoperability protocol and Stargate, the largest unified liquidity layer to orchestrate one of the largest asset transfers in Ethereum’s history. The event will see Uniswap v2 and v3 LPs invited to migrate their positions from Ethereum and other EVM chains to Uniswap v4 on Unichain.

Up until now, moving liquidity to Unichain has been a multi-step process requiring as many as nine stages to complete. This friction has deterred most LPs from moving to Unichain to take advantage of Uniswap v4. Enso’s solution allows the process to be completed in just one click. As a result, LPs can migrate, bridge, and redeploy liquidity in a single hop.

The streamlined LP migration has been implemented with close collaboration of all three partners, with Enso handling DeFi execution and deployment. Bridging is facilitated by Stargate, with LayerZero relaying the messages across chains, ensuring that liquidity is seamlessly and securely moved to Unichain.

Enso Co-Founder Connor Howe said: “Through engineering a unified solution with the help of Stargate and LayerZero, Enso has added the missing piece to the puzzle. With the ability to transfer their positions in one click, Uniswap LPs are about to trigger one of the largest liquidity migration events in Ethereum history.”

Enso’s infrastructure is designed to eliminate the friction associated with integrating multiple protocols. It transforms complex multi-step transactions into “shortcuts” for the benefit of third-party developers and end users alike. Enso’s LP migration tool for moving between EVM chains and Unichain represents a practical demonstration of DeFi’s composability for seamlessly migrating billions of dollars in onchain liquidity.





About Enso

Enso is the fastest way to build and launch onchain, providing developers with blockchain shortcuts and an execution engine that eliminates the need for manual smart contract integrations. Every onchain interaction is mapped to a shared execution layer, allowing users to focus on product, community, and growth instead of blockchain complexity.

About Stargate

Stargate is the largest fully composable native asset bridge, enabling seamless liquidity transfers between chains with instant guaranteed finality. Built on LayerZero, it connects liquidity over 50+ blockchains, providing frictionless interoperability in DeFi. With Stargate, value moves freely.

About LayerZero

LayerZero is the leading blockchain infrastructure provider for cross-chain interoperability, allowing for data and digital assets to move seamlessly and securely across blockchains. LayerZero’s trustless omnichain interoperability protocol is trusted by Paxos, PayPal USD, Google Cloud, and many others. Accounting for 70% of the total stablecoin market cap and cross-chain industry messaging volume, LayerZero has secured over $100 billion in tokenized value to date. The OFT Standard simplifies liquidity management, eliminates fragmentation, and integrates seamlessly across +130 blockchains.





Contact

Account Director



Avishay Litani



MarketAcross

