DogeOS Raises $6.9 Million in Funding Round Led by Polychain Capital to Launch Dogecoin App Layer

Dubai, UAE, May 6th, 2025, Chainwire

DogeOS, the App Layer for the Dogecoin ecosystem, today announced the successful closing of a $6.9 million funding round led by Polychain Capital. This capital infusion will fuel the expansion of DogeOS, an application layer built on Dogecoin, designed to empower developers to build a wide range of consumer apps—from gaming to artificial intelligence—while strengthening the Doge network state and advancing Dogecoin as the people’s currency. Doge is the original memecoin, and its community that boasts over 10 million holders, now has the ability to utilize the most user-friendly and consumer-facing application layer.

The $6.9 million raised will be allocated to launching the DogeOS platform, expanding developer tools, and forging partnerships to drive adoption. Key initiatives include the launch of X-native applications and integrations to support next-generation AI and DeFi. DogeOS aims to make Dogecoin more than a meme coin—it’s a movement to create a fun, inclusive, and powerful digital economy.

For the first time ever, DogeOS revolutionizes the Dogecoin ecosystem by unlocking native DOGE yield and DeFi opportunities, empowering users to earn rewards and engage in decentralized finance directly with their Dogecoin. Where once Dogecoin holders had little to do beyond trading or tipping, DogeOS now provides a vibrant platform for games, apps, and innovative DeFi strategies, all built on Dogecoin’s blockchain. This App Layer transforms DOGE into a dynamic asset, offering seamless access to yield farming, stablecoin integration, and other cutting-edge financial tools.

“Dogecoin has always been about community and culture – DogeOS is bridging the gap between Dogecoin’s massive consumer community and real on-chain innovation” said Jordan Jefferson, CEO of MyDoge, the team behind DogeOS. “With over half a million users trusting MyDoge as their preferred wallet, we’ve seen firsthand the community’s demand for native Dogecoin experiences. DogeOS delivers on that demand – unlocking new use cases, more creativity, and a future where DOGE is built into everything.”

Polychain Capital, a leading investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, recognized the transformative potential of DogeOS to redefine how communities engage with Dogecoin. “DogeOS is a game-changer for the Dogecoin ecosystem,” said Luke Pearson, Partner at Polychain Capital. “Its ability to support a diverse range of applications, from gaming to AI, positions it as a critical layer for the future of decentralized innovation. We’re excited to support DogeOS in building a network that truly belongs to its community.”

About DogeOS

DogeOS is the App Layer for Dogecoin, where community, culture, and liquidity come together to power the next generation of consumer apps. Founded by the team behind the MyDoge, the #1 Dogecoin wallet, DogeOS champions Dogecoin as the people’s currency by empowering developers to build experiences in gaming, DeFi, AI, and more – all backed by the world’s most iconic crypto brand.

To learn more about DogeOS and its mission to transform Dogecoin from a meme chain to a thriving app ecosystem, visit dogeos.com and follow DogeOS on X at x.com/DogeOS.

About Polychain Capital

Polychain Capital is a premier investment firm focused on the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. With a mission to advance the global adoption of decentralized technologies, Polychain supports innovative projects that redefine finance, technology, and community engagement.





Contact

Jordan Jefferson

