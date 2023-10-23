About Cardano

Cardano Price Data

Cardano (ADA) currently has a price of $0.32 and is up 4.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 9 with a market cap of 11.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $480.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 34.9B tokens out of a total supply of 45B tokens.

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized platform that aims to provide a secure and scalable infrastructure for the development of decentralized applications and the execution of smart contracts. It utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and incorporates scientific research and peer-reviewed methodologies to ensure sustainability and innovation.

Unique Features of Cardano:

Proof-of-stake consensus mechanism

Cardano uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Contrary to Bitcoin's proof-of-work approach, Cardano relies on proof of stake to validate transactions and secure the network. In a proof-of-stake system, validators or "stakeholders" are selected to create new blocks and validate transactions based on the amount of ADA they hold and are willing to stake. It is more energy-efficient compared to proof of work since it doesn't require the same level of computational power.

Scientific approach to development

Cardano claims to take a methodical and scientifically grounded approach. The development team consists of academics and researchers who apply peer-reviewed research and scientific principles to the development process.

The platform is built on a peer-reviewed proof-of-stake algorithm called Ouroboros, which has undergone rigorous testing and validation. This algorithm ensures the security and reliability of the Cardano network, making it resistant to attacks and vulnerabilities.

Another element of Cardano's scientific approach is formal verification. This involves using mathematical methods to ensure that the software system behaves as intended. By applying formal verification techniques to the smart contracts and protocols on the Cardano blockchain, the team minimizes the risk of bugs and vulnerabilities, making the platform more secure and trustworthy.

Built-in governance system

Cardano has a governance system that sets it apart from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, where changes are typically proposed and implemented solely by developers, Cardano's governance system actively involves ADA token holders in decision-making. This means that ADA holders have the power to propose and vote on improvement proposals, creating a decentralized and democratic cryptocurrency governance model.

When was Cardano created or founded?

Cardano was founded in 2015. The idea for Cardano came about as an effort to address the shortcomings and challenges faced by existing blockchain platforms. Hoskinson envisioned a third-generation blockchain platform that would be more sustainable, scalable, and secure.

Who are the founders of Cardano?

The founders of Cardano are Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood. Charles Hoskinson, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry, co-founded Ethereum and currently serves as the CEO of IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the company behind Cardano. Jeremy Wood, a technology entrepreneur, has collaborated closely with Hoskinson on various projects.

One notable aspect of the founders of Cardano is their academic background. Charles Hoskinson pursued analytic number theory before venturing into the cryptocurrency space, while Jeremy Wood possesses a solid foundation in mathematics and computer science.