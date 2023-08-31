Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / NEO

NEO (NEO) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥1,642.96
¥59.64 (3.77%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥116B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
70.5M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥5B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥21,939.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥164.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100M
About NEO

NEO Price Data

NEO (NEO) currently has a price of ¥1.6K and is up 3.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 66 with a market cap of ¥116B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 70.5M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

NEO is a Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that aims to create a smart economy by integrating digital assets, smart contracts, and digital identities. It focuses on regulatory compliance and uses a consensus mechanism called Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) for faster transaction speeds and a more energy-efficient network. NEO also stands out by supporting multiple programming languages, making it easier for developers to build and deploy decentralized applications (dapps) on the platform. This attracts a wider community of developers and offers greater versatility in the types of dapps that can be created on the NEO blockchain.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥116B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
70.5M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥5B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥21,939.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥164.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100M
Other assets
EOS
Bitget Token
Kava
Tezos
Mina Protocol
USDD
GALA
WEMIX
IOTA
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 NEO = ¥1,642.96 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy NEO
Other assets
EOS
Bitget Token
Kava
Tezos
Mina Protocol
USDD
GALA
WEMIX
IOTA
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
Neo plans Ethereum compatibility via sidechain
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
JPMorgan says signs of a DeFi and NFT revival are 'only tentative'
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
See more news
websights