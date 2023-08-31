NEO (NEO) currently has a price of ¥1.6K and is up 3.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 66 with a market cap of ¥116B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 70.5M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
NEO is a Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that aims to create a smart economy by integrating digital assets, smart contracts, and digital identities. It focuses on regulatory compliance and uses a consensus mechanism called Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) for faster transaction speeds and a more energy-efficient network. NEO also stands out by supporting multiple programming languages, making it easier for developers to build and deploy decentralized applications (dapps) on the platform. This attracts a wider community of developers and offers greater versatility in the types of dapps that can be created on the NEO blockchain.
