All assets / Blur

Blur (BLUR) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.40
-£0.0048 (-1.20%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£442.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£81.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£4.12
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£1.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
3B
About Blur

Blur Price Data

Blur (BLUR) currently has a price of £0.40 and is down -1.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 92 with a market cap of £442.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £81.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.1B tokens out of a total supply of 3B tokens.

Blur is the native token of the NFT marketplace Blur, which is designed for professional NFT traders. Blur is the governance token of the marketplace project.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

