About DeFiChain

DeFiChain Price Data

DeFiChain (DFI) currently has a price of £0.20 and is up 0.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 200 with a market cap of £163.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 834.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

DeFiChain is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the DFI token. It enables users to create and manage financial instruments on a blockchain network, with the token being used for exchange and governance. Built on a modified version of the Bitcoin blockchain, DeFiChain provides high security and decentralization. It focuses on ensuring decentralized finance for Bitcoin holders, offering a range of services without compromising the security and liquidity of the Bitcoin network. The platform also emphasizes privacy, providing optional privacy features for transactions.