Covalent (CQT) currently has a price of ¥28.7 and is down -1.60% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 281 with a market cap of ¥17.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥120.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 625.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Covalent is a cryptocurrency project that utilizes the CQT token. It aims to simplify access to and analysis of blockchain data by offering a unified API platform. Covalent aggregates data from various blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, eliminating the need for multiple APIs. The platform also provides user-friendly tools like a query editor and support for multiple programming languages, making it easy for developers and enterprises to extract insights from blockchain data.
