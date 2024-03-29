The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / MANTRA

MANTRA (OM) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.65
-€0.024 (-3.52%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€526.7M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
810.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€18.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.86
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€577.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
888.9M
About MANTRA

MANTRA Price Data

MANTRA (OM) currently has a price of €0.65 and is down -3.52% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 177 with a market cap of €526.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €18.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 810.7M tokens out of a total supply of 888.9M tokens.

MANTRA is a Layer 1 blockchain that prioritizes security and compliance with real-world regulatory requirements. It is designed to cater to both institutions and developers, offering a permissionless infrastructure that supports permissioned applications. The blockchain is developed using the Cosmos SDK, is compatible with Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), and supports CosmWasm.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€526.7M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
810.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€18.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.86
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€577.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
888.9M
Other assets
Livepeer
Ampera
Siacoin
Trust Wallet
APENFT
Raydium
Ankr Network
Reserve Rights
Tether Gold
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 MANTRA = €0.65 Euro (Eur)
Buy OM
Other assets
Livepeer
Ampera
Siacoin
Trust Wallet
APENFT
Raydium
Ankr Network
Reserve Rights
Tether Gold
See more assets
Learn
What is China's digital currency, the e-CNY?
beginner
MAR 27, 2024
What is Hong Kong’s e-HKD?
beginner
MAR 26, 2024
See More in learn
News
Poopcoin worth millions following airdrop from Doodles creator
Mar 31, 2024, 06:03AM EDT
Arrested Tornado Cash dev Roman Storm motions to drop 'fatally flawed' charges
Mar 31, 2024, 06:03AM EDT
Farcaster developer eyeing unicorn valuation as user activity spikes: Bloomberg
Mar 31, 2024, 06:03AM EDT
Prisma Finance hacker defends exploit, demands public apology
Mar 31, 2024, 06:03AM EDT
Crypto investments reach an 18-month high, with an increase in early-stage deals
Mar 31, 2024, 06:03AM EDT
The Pulse: The world is moving beyond Sam Bankman-Fried
Mar 31, 2024, 06:03AM EDT
See more news
websights