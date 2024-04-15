About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH Price Data

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) currently has a price of ¥494.6K and is up 1.089% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 50 with a market cap of ¥348.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥5.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 709.6K tokens out of a total supply of 709.7K tokens.

eETH represents one of the first native liquid restaking tokens on the Ethereum network. Users can mint eETH through ether.fi. Upon minting, ether.fi manages the staking and restaking of the original ETH deposited by users. This process is designed to help users optimize and potentially increase their staking rewards over time.