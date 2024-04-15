The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Wrapped eETH (WEETH) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥494,553.83
¥5,327.33 (1.09%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥348.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
709.6K
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥5.2B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥619,825.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥348.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
709.7K
About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH Price Data

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) currently has a price of ¥494.6K and is up 1.089% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 50 with a market cap of ¥348.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥5.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 709.6K tokens out of a total supply of 709.7K tokens.

eETH represents one of the first native liquid restaking tokens on the Ethereum network. Users can mint eETH through ether.fi. Upon minting, ether.fi manages the staking and restaking of the original ETH deposited by users. This process is designed to help users optimize and potentially increase their staking rewards over time.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

