Sun Price Data

Sun (SUN) currently has a price of ¥2.76 and is down -3.60% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 206 with a market cap of ¥53.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.3B tokens out of a total supply of 19.9B tokens.

Sun is an integrated platform for stablecoin swap, stake-mining, and self-governance on TRON.