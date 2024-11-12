Burnt Banksy

Founder, XION

Three years ago, his act of burning a physical Banksy ignited global discourse on NFTs and Web3, exposing the industry's flaws. Now, through XION, founder Burnt Banksy leads a mission to democratize Web3 to the masses, making ownership accessible to all by removing unnecessary barriers and complications through chain abstraction. To date: XION has raised over $36M in funding with the goal of "making crypto disappear." Ultimately, Burnt Banksy wants to provide the benefits of crypto to people without requiring them to know anything about crypto. Beyond XION, Burnt Banksy is an active entrepreneur and venture capitalist. In 2023, he co-launched Vessel Capital, managing $55 million in assets, with the goal of advancing a new era for the Internet economy. Vessel is transforming the traditional venture model by forgoing outside capital and providing an unparalleled hands-on approach to supporting founders.