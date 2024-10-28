Category: broad-market
GMCI USALast updated: 02:43:12 UTC 145.53
- # Assets Included 11
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight SOL, XRP, DOGE
- 7 Day-3.67%
- 1 Month-20.76%
- YTD-29.73%
- All-Time % Change264.82%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI USA
The GMCI USA Select Index tracks the performance of the top protocols with a legal entity based in the United States based on their circulating market capitalization. The index provides insights into protocols building and supporting the infrastructure layer as well as those that face the user on the application layer. Thereby, it offers a standardized yardstick for evaluating investment portfolios and strategies focused on U.S. protocols and allows investors to align their portfolio allocations with a specific sector or trend.
GMCI USA INDEX COMPOSITION
Heatmap
List
GMCI USA RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC