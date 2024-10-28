The GMCI USA Select Index tracks the performance of the top protocols with a legal entity based in the United States based on their circulating market capitalization. The index provides insights into protocols building and supporting the infrastructure layer as well as those that face the user on the application layer. Thereby, it offers a standardized yardstick for evaluating investment portfolios and strategies focused on U.S. protocols and allows investors to align their portfolio allocations with a specific sector or trend.