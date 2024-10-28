Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

GMCI USA

Category: broad-market

GMCI USA

Last updated: 02:43:12 UTC 145.53
–1.77 (–1.20%)
GMUSA
  • # Assets Included 11
  • Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
  • Top 3 Assets by Weight SOL, XRP, DOGE
  • 7 Day
    -3.67%
  • 1 Month
    -20.76%
  • YTD
    -29.73%
  • All-Time % Change
    Since Jan 01, 2021
    264.82%

About GMCI USA

The GMCI USA Select Index tracks the performance of the top protocols with a legal entity based in the United States based on their circulating market capitalization. The index provides insights into protocols building and supporting the infrastructure layer as well as those that face the user on the application layer. Thereby, it offers a standardized yardstick for evaluating investment portfolios and strategies focused on U.S. protocols and allows investors to align their portfolio allocations with a specific sector or trend.

GMCI USA Methodology

Related prices

GMCI USA INDEX COMPOSITION

Heatmap

List

> +6%
1-Day Change
< -6%

GMCI USA RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC

From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.

Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
