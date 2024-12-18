Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem

Category: ecosystem

GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem

Last updated: 02:44:12 UTC 79.48
–0.99 (–1.23%)
GMETH
  • # Assets Included 10
  • Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
  • Top 3 Assets by Weight ETH, LINK, UNI
  • 7 Day
    -3.81%
  • 1 Month
    -22.26%
  • YTD
    -49.79%
  • All-Time % Change
    Since Jan 01, 2021
    0.12%

About GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem

The “GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem” tracks the leading protocols and projects built on Ethereum, showcasing the innovative initiatives that harness the blockchain’s high-performance infrastructure to revolutionize decentralized applications. This index focuses on projects that demonstrate technical excellence, community engagement, and significant impact within the Ethereum ecosystem, from DeFi protocols and meme tokens to infrastructure solutions and decentralized applications.

Featuring projects at the forefront of Ethereum’s technological advancement, the “GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem” delivers insights into the protocols driving ecosystem growth and adoption. As the Ethereum landscape continues to evolve and expand, this index serves as a vital indicator of ecosystem health and innovation, reflecting the dynamic shifts in developer activity and user adoption. It is an indispensable resource for investors seeking to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities within one of blockchain’s most vibrant and rapidly growing ecosystems.

GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem Methodology

GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem INDEX COMPOSITION

GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem index launch

The GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem index officially launched at 3:00 PM UTC on Wednesday, December 18.

December 18, 2024, 3:05PM UTC

Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC

From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.

October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
