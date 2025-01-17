Category: ecosystem
GMCI Solana ex MemesLast updated: 02:44:12 UTC 41.40
- # Assets Included 7
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight RENDER, SOL, JUP
- 7 Day-11.00%
- 1 Month-26.73%
- YTD-55.26%
- All-Time % Change-39.66%Since Nov 24, 2023
About GMCI Solana ex Memes
The “GMCI Solana ex Memes” tracks the leading protocols and projects built on Solana while excluding meme coins, showcasing the innovative initiatives that harness the blockchain’s high-performance infrastructure to revolutionize decentralized applications. This index focuses on projects demonstrating technical excellence, community engagement, and significant impact within the Solana ecosystem, from DeFi protocols to infrastructure solutions and decentralized applications.
Featuring projects at the forefront of Solana’s technological advancement, the “GMCI Solana ex Memes” delivers insights into the protocols driving ecosystem growth and adoption. As the Solana landscape continues to evolve and expand, this index serves as a vital indicator of ecosystem health and innovation, reflecting the dynamic shifts in developer activity and user adoption. It is an indispensable resource for investors seeking to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities within one of blockchain’s most vibrant and rapidly growing ecosystems.
GMCI Solana ex Memes index launch
The GMCI Solana ex Memes index is set to launch at 2 P.M. UTC on Friday, January 17.Read more on www.gmci.co January 17, 2025, 11:06AM UTC
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC