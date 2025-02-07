Category: ecosystem
GMCI Ethereum Select ex MemesLast updated: 02:44:12 UTC 77.21
- # Assets Included 9
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight ETH, LINK, UNI
- 7 Day-3.96%
- 1 Month-24.06%
- YTD-47.55%
- All-Time % Change-3.02%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI Ethereum Select ex Memes
The “GMCI Ethereum ex Memes” tracks the leading protocols and projects built on Ethereum while excluding meme coins, showcasing the innovative initiatives that harness the blockchain’s high-performance infrastructure to revolutionize decentralized applications. This index focuses on projects that demonstrate technical excellence, community engagement, and significant impact within the Ethereum ecosystem, from DeFi protocols to infrastructure solutions and decentralized applications.
Featuring projects at the forefront of Ethereum’s technological advancement, the “GMCI Ethereum ex Memes” delivers insights into the protocols driving ecosystem growth and adoption. As the Ethereum landscape continues to evolve and expand, this index serves as a vital indicator of ecosystem health and innovation, reflecting the dynamic shifts in developer activity and user adoption. It is an indispensable resource for investors seeking to navigate and capitalize on the opportunities within one of blockchain’s most vibrant and rapidly growing ecosystems.
GMCI Ethereum Select ex Memes RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
GMCI Ethereum ex Memes index launch
The GMCI Ethereum Select Ecosystem index is set to officially launch at 2:00 P.M. UTC on Friday, February 7.Read more on www.gmci.co February 7, 2025, 11:54AM UTC
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC