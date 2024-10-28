Category: ecosystem
GMCI Cosmos SelectLast updated: 02:44:12 UTC 59.50
- # Assets Included 8
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight OM, CRO, ATOM
- 7 Day-6.01%
- 1 Month-7.39%
- YTD-19.86%
- All-Time % Change415.17%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI Cosmos Select
The “GMCI Cosmos Ecosystem Index” tracks the top crypto protocols built using the Cosmos Software Development Kit (SDK). This index showcases the leading projects within the Cosmos ecosystem, highlighting the diversity and innovation of blockchain applications leveraging Cosmos’ interoperable and scalable framework. The index includes a range of projects spanning decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contract platforms, cross-chain communication protocols, and other blockchain-based services, all united by their use of the Cosmos SDK for development.
The GMCI Cosmos Ecosystem Index serves as a benchmark for the growth and adoption of Cosmos technology in the broader cryptocurrency market, offering investors and enthusiasts a comprehensive view of the ecosystem’s performance and development.
GMCI Cosmos Select INDEX COMPOSITION
Heatmap
List
GMCI Cosmos Select RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC