GMCI Cosmos Select

The “GMCI Cosmos Ecosystem Index” tracks the top crypto protocols built using the Cosmos Software Development Kit (SDK). This index showcases the leading projects within the Cosmos ecosystem, highlighting the diversity and innovation of blockchain applications leveraging Cosmos’ interoperable and scalable framework. The index includes a range of projects spanning decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contract platforms, cross-chain communication protocols, and other blockchain-based services, all united by their use of the Cosmos SDK for development.

The GMCI Cosmos Ecosystem Index serves as a benchmark for the growth and adoption of Cosmos technology in the broader cryptocurrency market, offering investors and enthusiasts a comprehensive view of the ecosystem’s performance and development.