GMCI L1Last updated: 02:44:12 UTC 115.67
- # Assets Included 9
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight BNB, ETH, SOL
- 7 Day-3.15%
- 1 Month-15.10%
- YTD-31.78%
- All-Time % Change515.80%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI L1
The “GMCI L1” consists of premier Layer 1 blockchain assets, emphasizing the core infrastructure that powers the blockchain universe. It zeroes in on the leading Layer 1 protocols, providing insights into the foundational strength and innovative strides within this segment.
Featuring assets renowned for their pivotal roles and groundbreaking contributions, the “GMCI L1” delivers to stakeholders an in-depth understanding of the bedrock technologies underpinning the blockchain ecosystem. As the fabric of blockchain technology weaves new patterns of progress, the “GMCI L1” serves as a vital indicator of the health and direction of the market, reflecting the ebb and flow of investment dynamics and the pace of technological breakthroughs. It stands as an indispensable resource for investors looking to navigate the performance and potential of critical Layer 1 blockchain assets.
GMCI L1 RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
Updated Index Methodology
After consulting with various market participants and experts, GMCI has decided to add a filter to the asset selection process. Starting from the next rebalancing, an asset's market capitalization must comprise at least 1% of the Layer 1 index before applying the weight-capping mechanism. This change will ensure that only relevant and proven Layer 1 protocols of meaningful size are included. This adjustment aligns with current procedures implemented for other GMCI sector indices. The changes will take effect with the next rebalancing on July 26. For more details, please check our updated index methodology.Read more on www.gmci.co July 16, 2024, 11:55AM UTC
Improvement of Asset Universe Determination
GMCI has decided to improve the asset selection process by including a minimum requirement for monthly trading volume. This ensures sufficient liquidity required for a smooth index maintenance process. For the GMCI 30, GMCI Layer 1, and GMCI Layer 2 indices, changes will come into effect with the next rebalancing on March 29. The GMCI Meme index, which launched on March 22, is already based on the new selection process. You can find more details in our updated General Index Policy.Read more on www.gmci.co March 27, 2024, 10:49AM UTC
Updated Index Methodology
After consulting with different market participants/experts, GMCI has decided to remove the criterion, that an asset in the GMCI L1 needs to be in the top 100 by blended market capitalization. Thereby, the number of constituents in the GMCI L1 will increase, representing an even wider array of layer 1 protocols. Changes will come into effect with the next rebalancing on March 29. For more details, check out our updated index methodology.Read more on www.gmci.co March 27, 2024, 10:47AM UTC
GMCI L1 Launch
The GMCI L1 index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Wednesday, March 6.Read more on www.gmci.co March 6, 2024, 12:16PM UTC