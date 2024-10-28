Category: sector
GMCI L2Last updated: 02:44:12 UTC 29.55
- # Assets Included 9
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight MNT, POL, ARB
- 7 Day-8.51%
- 1 Month-20.78%
- YTD-56.69%
- All-Time % Change-17.57%Since Jan 01, 2023
About GMCI L2
The “GMCI L2” tracks leading Layer 2 blockchain technologies, shining a spotlight on innovations driving scalability and efficiency in the blockchain sphere. Focused on pivotal Layer 2 solutions, the index offers a lens through which the progress and impact of these enhancements on primary blockchain platforms are gauged.
Incorporating assets renowned for their role in advancing scalability and fostering technological breakthroughs, the “GMCI L2” equips investors with an in-depth look into the advancements propelling the secondary layer of blockchain infrastructure. As the ecosystem of blockchain continues to mature, the “GMCI L2” emerges as a pivotal indicator of scalability and efficiency innovations, mirroring the dynamic shifts in investment focus and technological development. It positions itself as a fundamental instrument for investors aiming to track and assess the evolution and potential of standout Layer 2 solutions.
GMCI L2 INDEX COMPOSITION
GMCI L2 RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
Updated Index Methodology
After consulting with various market participants and experts, GMCI has decided to add a filter to the asset selection process. Starting from the next rebalancing, an asset's market capitalization must comprise at least 1% of the Layer 2 index before applying the weight-capping mechanism. This change will not alter the index but will ensure that only relevant and proven Layer 2 protocols of meaningful size are included. This adjustment aligns with current procedures implemented for other GMCI sector indices. The changes will take effect with the next rebalancing on July 26. For more details, please check our updated index methodology.Read more on www.gmci.co July 16, 2024, 11:53AM UTC
Improvement of Asset Universe Determination
GMCI has decided to improve the asset selection process by including a minimum requirement for monthly trading volume. This ensures sufficient liquidity required for a smooth index maintenance process. For the GMCI 30, GMCI Layer 1, and GMCI Layer 2 indices, changes will come into effect with the next rebalancing on March 29. The GMCI Meme index, which launched on March 22, is already based on the new selection process. You can find more details in our updated General Index Policy.Read more on www.gmci.co March 27, 2024, 10:49AM UTC
Updated Index Methodology
After consulting with different market participants/experts, GMCI has decided to remove the criterion, that an asset in the GMCI L2 needs to be in the top 200 by blended market capitalization. Furthermore, only General Purpose Layer 2 protocols will be included. Compared to the current index version, this leads to the exclusion of Immutable X (Ticker: IMX) and Loopring (Ticker: LRC), which focus on gaming and decentralized finance applications, respectively. Changes will come into effect with the next rebalancing on March 29. For more details, check out our updated index methodology.Read more on www.gmci.co March 27, 2024, 10:47AM UTC
GMCI L2 Launch
The GMCI L2 index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Wednesday, March 6.Read more on www.gmci.co March 6, 2024, 12:16PM UTC