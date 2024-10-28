The GMCI DeFi contains the leading DeFi (Decentralized Finance) projects, spotlighting innovations that are revolutionizing finance through blockchain technology. This index targets the DeFi protocols demonstrating robustness, innovation, and influence in creating open, permissionless, and interoperable financial systems.

Featuring projects at the forefront of decentralized lending, borrowing, trading, and more, the GMCI DeFi delivers insights into the protocols driving financial sovereignty and inclusion. As DeFi ecosystems expand, the GMCI DeFi serves as a crucial metric for the vibrancy, resilience, and evolution of finance on the blockchain, providing investors with a comprehensive guide to navigating this groundbreaking sector.