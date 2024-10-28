Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

GMCI DeFi

Last updated: 02:44:12 UTC 69.70
–0.91 (–1.29%)
GMDEFI
  • # Assets Included 17
  • Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
  • Top 3 Assets by Weight LINK, OM, UNI
  • 7 Day
    -4.59%
  • 1 Month
    -22.01%
  • YTD
    -41.33%
  • All-Time % Change
    Since Jan 01, 2021
    -41.74%

About GMCI DeFi

The GMCI DeFi contains the leading DeFi (Decentralized Finance) projects, spotlighting innovations that are revolutionizing finance through blockchain technology. This index targets the DeFi protocols demonstrating robustness, innovation, and influence in creating open, permissionless, and interoperable financial systems.

Featuring projects at the forefront of decentralized lending, borrowing, trading, and more, the GMCI DeFi delivers insights into the protocols driving financial sovereignty and inclusion. As DeFi ecosystems expand, the GMCI DeFi serves as a crucial metric for the vibrancy, resilience, and evolution of finance on the blockchain, providing investors with a comprehensive guide to navigating this groundbreaking sector.

GMCI DeFi RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC

From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.

Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC

GMCI DeFi Launch

The GMCI DeFi index is set to officially launch at 1 PM UTC on Tuesday, April 9.

Read more on www.gmci.co April 9, 2024, 7:46AM UTC
