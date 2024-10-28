Category: sector
GMCI DePINLast updated: 02:44:12 UTC 44.90
- # Assets Included 10
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight TAO, FIL, RENDER
- 7 Day-6.31%
- 1 Month-21.10%
- YTD-55.70%
- All-Time % Change12.49%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI DePIN
The GMCI DePIN index contains top Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network projects, showcasing the innovative initiatives that harness blockchain technology and tokenized incentives to revolutionize real-world infrastructure across various sectors. This index focuses on leading DePIN projects that demonstrate resilience, ingenuity, and impact in creating decentralized, community-driven infrastructure networks for wireless connectivity, decentralized storage, computation, and more.
Featuring platforms at the forefront of decentralized physical infrastructure development, the GMCI DePIN offers investors an in-depth understanding of the driving forces behind this transformative domain. As DePIN projects continue to evolve and reshape traditional infrastructure systems, the GMCI DePIN serves as an essential benchmark for the vitality, progress, and potential of this groundbreaking sector. By providing a comprehensive guide to the key players in decentralized physical infrastructure networks, the GMCI DePIN equips investors with the insights they need to navigate and evaluate opportunities in this rapidly advancing space, fostering a future where decentralized networks empower more resilient, efficient, and accessible infrastructure solutions.
GMCI DePIN INDEX COMPOSITION
Heatmap
List
GMCI DePIN RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
GMCI DePIN Launch
The GMCI DePIN index is set to officially launch at 1 PM UTC on Friday, April 12.Read more on www.gmci.co April 12, 2024, 10:48AM UTC