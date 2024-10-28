Category: sector
GMCI GamingLast updated: 02:44:12 UTC 26.30
- # Assets Included 11
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight IMX, GALA, AXS
- 7 Day-12.76%
- 1 Month-27.72%
- YTD-66.89%
- All-Time % Change160.23%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI Gaming
The GMCI Gaming encompasses the leading gaming platforms and projects, emphasizing innovations that are transforming interactive entertainment through blockchain technology. This index tracks the most influential gaming protocols and platforms that merge play with decentralized ecosystems, offering novel opportunities for creators and gamers.
Featuring projects at the cutting edge of gaming technology and metaverse development, the GMCI Gaming provides insights into the protocols that enhance user engagement, economic participation, and community-driven game development. As the gaming and metaverse sectors evolve, the GMCI Gaming serves as a critical measure of the dynamism, innovation, and growth potential within the blockchain-based interactive entertainment industry. It stands as an indispensable resource for investors and enthusiasts keen on navigating and capitalizing on the burgeoning intersection of gaming, virtual reality, and blockchain technology.
GMCI Gaming INDEX COMPOSITION
GMCI Gaming RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
GMCI Gaming Launch
The GMCI Gaming index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Tuesday, May 28.Read more on www.gmci.co May 28, 2024, 8:44AM UTC