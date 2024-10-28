Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

GMCI Gaming

Category: sector

GMCI Gaming

Last updated: 02:44:12 UTC 26.30
–0.79 (–2.91%)
GMGM
  • # Assets Included 11
  • Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
  • Top 3 Assets by Weight IMX, GALA, AXS
  • 7 Day
    -12.76%
  • 1 Month
    -27.72%
  • YTD
    -66.89%
  • All-Time % Change
    Since Jan 01, 2021
    160.23%

About GMCI Gaming

The GMCI Gaming encompasses the leading gaming platforms and projects, emphasizing innovations that are transforming interactive entertainment through blockchain technology. This index tracks the most influential gaming protocols and platforms that merge play with decentralized ecosystems, offering novel opportunities for creators and gamers.

Featuring projects at the cutting edge of gaming technology and metaverse development, the GMCI Gaming provides insights into the protocols that enhance user engagement, economic participation, and community-driven game development. As the gaming and metaverse sectors evolve, the GMCI Gaming serves as a critical measure of the dynamism, innovation, and growth potential within the blockchain-based interactive entertainment industry. It stands as an indispensable resource for investors and enthusiasts keen on navigating and capitalizing on the burgeoning intersection of gaming, virtual reality, and blockchain technology.

GMCI Gaming Methodology

GMCI Gaming INDEX COMPOSITION

GMCI Gaming RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC

From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.

October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC

GMCI Gaming Launch

The GMCI Gaming index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Tuesday, May 28.

May 28, 2024, 8:44AM UTC
