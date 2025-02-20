Category: sector
- # Assets Included 14
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight RENDER, TAO, FET
- 7 Day-8.13%
- 1 Month-28.04%
- YTD-58.39%
- All-Time % Change78.30%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI AI
The GMCI AI index contains top AI projects, showcasing innovative initiatives at the intersection of blockchain technology, decentralized systems, and artificial intelligence. This index focuses on leading projects and platforms that enable decentralized machine learning and AI processing capabilities, including the structuring, verification, and provisioning of data sets for machine learning purposes.
The GMCI AI offers investors an in-depth understanding of the driving forces behind this transformative domain. As web3 AI projects continue to evolve and reshape AI model training and the deployment of AI agents and systems, the GMCI AI serves as an essential benchmark for the vitality, progress, and potential of this groundbreaking sector. By providing a comprehensive guide to the key players, the GMCI AI equips investors with the insights they need to navigate and evaluate opportunities in this rapidly advancing space, fostering a future where web3 technologies empower more decentralized AI solutions.
GMCI AI INDEX COMPOSITION
GMCI AI RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Methodology Adjustment GMCI AI
As the crypto universe expands, new categories are added to our GMCI asset taxonomy. The asset selection process for the GMCI AI has been augmented to also include new AI categories, such as AI Platforms and AI agents. The changes will come into effect during our next rebalancing on February 28, 2025. For more information, please refer to the new index methodology.Read more on www.gmci.co February 20, 2025, 5:14PM UTC
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
GMCI AI Launch
The GMCI AI index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Thursday, August 8.Read more on www.gmci.co August 8, 2024, 7:02AM UTC