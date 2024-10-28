The GMCI Utilities & Tools tracks the leading projects that power specific utility-based protocols and middleware tools for blockchain ecosystem and AI development. They fuel functionalities like smart contract execution, decentralized application deployment, and infrastructure development, contributing to the growth and expansion of the blockchain landscape.

The GMCI Utilities & Tools delivers insights into the protocols driving interoperability, scalability, privacy, data indexation, and decentralized identity and authentication. As ecosystems expand, the index serves as a crucial metric for the vibrancy, resilience, and evolution of infrastructure and tools on the blockchain, providing investors with a comprehensive guide to navigating this groundbreaking sector.