GMCI Utilities & Tools

Last updated: 02:44:12 UTC 34.46
–0.85 (–2.41%)
  • # Assets Included 22
  • Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
  • Top 3 Assets by Weight TIA, WLD, QNT
  • 7 Day
    -10.37%
  • 1 Month
    -27.13%
  • YTD
    -59.28%
  • All-Time % Change
    Since Jan 01, 2021
    -60.06%

About GMCI Utilities & Tools

The GMCI Utilities & Tools tracks the leading projects that power specific utility-based protocols and middleware tools for blockchain ecosystem and AI development. They fuel functionalities like smart contract execution, decentralized application deployment, and infrastructure development, contributing to the growth and expansion of the blockchain landscape.

The GMCI Utilities & Tools delivers insights into the protocols driving interoperability, scalability, privacy, data indexation, and decentralized identity and authentication. As ecosystems expand, the index serves as a crucial metric for the vibrancy, resilience, and evolution of infrastructure and tools on the blockchain, providing investors with a comprehensive guide to navigating this groundbreaking sector.

GMCI Utilities & Tools Methodology

GMCI Utilities & Tools INDEX COMPOSITION

GMCI Utilities & Tools RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC

From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.

October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
