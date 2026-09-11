Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison joins nonprofit charity Manifund

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison has a new gig at the nonprofit charity Manifund, says its cofounder Austin Chen.

On Friday, Chen said Ellison has accepted a role at Manifund to develop its funding platform as well as bolster its philanthropic efforts. Chen said Ellison had been on a work trial with the nonprofit since July and became full-time in August, publishing her work under the pseudonym "Carol."

Ellison pleaded guilty in December 2022 to fraud and conspiracy charges tied to the 2022 collapse of FTX crypto exchange, which resulted in billions of dollars in customer losses. She cooperated with prosecutors and testified against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was later convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Ellison began serving her two-year sentence in November 2024, but was released early in January 2026, likely due to her being cooperative in facilitating investigations into FTX.

Chen addressed FTX's collapse and the billions of dollars lost to investors.

"I believe in redemption," Chen said in a post. "Caroline has admitted her faults, worked to make creditors whole, and served her time in prison. I’d like to give her the opportunity to contribute back to the world; I hope that the world will concur."

Ellison said she was excited to be in her new role, and also apologized for her previous actions.

"But I'm very grateful to Austin for giving me a second chance, and judging me on my current work performance rather than my past," Ellison said in the post. "I feel very lucky not only to have a job, but to be working somewhere that I think is doing great work and has a mission I believe in."

Ellison's lawyer, when she pleaded guilty and at her sentencing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The charity is focused on artificial intelligence safety and effective altruism projects, according to its site.