Robinhood Chain's rapid growth is being driven by 4 key factors, analyst says

Robinhood Chain's rapid growth has been driven by several factors, including the brokerage's strong brand, its permissionless design, subsidized gas fees and a growing flywheel between memecoins and tokenized stocks, according to StoneX analyst Mark Palmer.

Since launching on July 1, Robinhood Chain's TVL has already climbed to nearly $1 billion. Its daily DEX volume hit $1.88 billion on Sunday, and it accounts for more than half of all volume on Uniswap, Palmer wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Palmer set to answer common investor questions he's received since initiating a "buy" rating and $170 price target on Robinhood's stock. The analyst said Robinhood Chain's traction has been "impressive by any measure," and pointed to four specific elements leading the way.

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First is Robinhood's brand, including the viral marketing effect of the CASHCAT token after CEO Vlad Tenev followed its account.

Second is the chain's permissionless design, allowing developers to launch tokens freely, with Pons reportedly facilitating 10,000 token launches a day, including approximately 25,000 on Sept. 2.

Third is incentive economics, with Robinhood subsidizing gas for wallet swaps above $5. And finally, the memecoin-equity flywheel — the interaction between memecoins and Robinhood's tokenized stocks. He said the prime example of this connection is seen in Long.xyz, a token launchpad built on the chain.

Long.xyz lets community tokens launch paired with Robinhood's (HOOD) tokenized stocks, creating a mechanism where meme-driven demand can generate activity around the tokenized equities. Palmer argues this creates a flywheel: interest in memecoins drives demand for tokenized stocks, while the tokenized stocks give those memecoins an underlying financial narrative that can reinforce interest.

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Another interesting note is about how Robinhood's Chain growth has so far come largely from crypto-native users rather than Robinhood's own app users. CoinDesk Research estimates Robinhood app users account for only 1%–2% of Chain transactions, while most activity has come through trading terminals, Uniswap, and launchpads, Palmer said.

Meanwhile, the stablecoin market cap on Robinhood Chain crossed $1 billion last week. This figure is up about 12% week over week, and up 72% over the last month alone. USDG accounts for 67% of the total, with Ethena’s USDe behind it at 30%.