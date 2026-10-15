Starknet opens seven-day vote on independent Layer 1 over quantum risks

Starknet holders on Thursday began voting on whether the network should explore becoming an independent Layer 1 with greater control over its security as threats posed by quantum computing loom.

At the time of writing, 177.6 million STRK had been cast, with 99.91% in favor of a "Yes" outcome, according to the Snapshot poll. If it passed, the team would follow up with more detailed proposals and additional polls. A "no" result would leave Starknet's post-quantum work on its existing Layer 2 path, Starkware said.

StarkWare first floated the L1 idea earlier this month, saying on Oct. 8 that Starknet's reliance on Ethereum leaves it dependent on the network becoming quantum-safe and AI-safe quickly enough. CEO Eli Ben-Sasson argued that chains need the right cryptography, the ability to upgrade it and, in Starknet's case, a move to Layer 1 to prepare for those threats.

Starknet already uses hash-based STARK proofs and its accounts can adopt post-quantum signatures without a protocol upgrade. However, its bridge to Ethereum and its data availability arrangements remain tied to Ethereum's infrastructure and upgrade timeline, according to the proposal.

"No timeline for that exists yet, but Starknet starts further ahead than most chains," StarkWare said, adding that "the parts of Starknet under Starknet’s control can be quantum-resistant soon."

The security push coincides with new privacy features on Starknet. Earlier this week, StarkWare introduced Shadow Accounts, an STRK20 privacy primitive that uses persistent pseudonymous identities for decentralized applications, allowing users to maintain positions without publicly linking their activity to their main wallets.