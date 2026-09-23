'BTC still has room to catch up': Bitcoin's $80,000 breakout draws institutional demand as analysts weigh durability

Bitcoin's recent breakout above $80,000 has genuine demand behind it, analysts say, but the durability of the move is still being tested.

K33, Nexo and Sygnum all point to strong institutional and ETF inflows as an important driver, with K33 noting the largest daily ETP inflow since November 2024 and Nexo citing nearly $1 billion into spot BTC ETFs.

Earlier this week, bitcoin tapped $86,000 for the first time since January as crypto short liquidations surged. Bitcoin's price (BTC) trades around $83,800 at publication time.

"BTC's current drawdown has been materially shallower and shorter than the major 2013, 2017, and 2021 bear markets, consistent with our expectations after a softer preceding bull cycle," K33's Vetle Lunde wrote in Tuesday's report. "We continue to view the cycle low as already established, with neither derivatives positioning nor sentiment pointing to meaningful near-term downside, while BTC still has room to catch up with gold and equities."

The regulatory backdrop has provided another tailwind. Stephen Coltman, macro head at 21shares, emphasizes the Securities and Exchange Commission's Innovation Exemption and the CFTC's post-Clarity Act rulemaking activity as evidence that crypto-related regulatory progress is continuing despite the Senate setback. K33 also argues that the resolution of uncertainty around the Fed decision and Clarity Act vote helped unlock the breakout.

Last week, the SEC provided a five-year regulatory relief window, allowing trading venues under certain conditions to offer tokenized asset trading without having to be officially registered as national securities exchanges or broker-dealers for regulatory purposes.

"This has triggered a surge of interest in protocols specifically designed around blockchain-based market-making and tokenized asset trading, as well as sparking a broader recovery in sentiment for the overall crypto market," said Coltman.

Supportive macro backdrop still a risk

Geopolitical conditions are providing a more supportive backdrop, but remain a key risk. Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, points to falling oil prices and Treasury yields as helping offset the impact of tighter Fed policy, while flagging upcoming geopolitical developments as potential catalysts.

"Technically, $87,000–$88,000 is the immediate resistance zone, with $90,000 the next major psychological hurdle," Hathorn said. "Failure to break higher could encourage some profit-taking after the rapid rally, with $84,000–$85,000 the first area to watch and $80,000 becoming more significant below that."

Nexo is more cautious, noting that volume has thinned, market breadth has narrowed, and derivatives positioning is less convincing. Nexo analysts add that derivatives are sending a more cautious signal as leverage is rising but remains manageable, and positioning could leave BTC vulnerable to profit-taking or a pause.

K33 interprets the move as evidence that the cycle low is likely already behind bitcoin. Nexo is more focused on whether the move can consolidate into a durable advance rather than being largely a short-covering squeeze.

Meanwhile, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said a crypto bull market has begun.

"We believe a crypto bull market is underway, having started in late June, driven by a multitude of factors including the rotation from AI back to crypto, strengthening crypto fundamentals centered around both tokenization and AI and lastly, the ending of the 4-year cycle," Lee said earlier this week.