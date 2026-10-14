Bitcoin falls below $82,000 as hotter core CPI revives Fed hike concerns

Bitcoin came under selling pressure Wednesday after September's inflation report showed core consumer prices rising more than expected, renewing concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $82,000, down about 2%, while Ethereum, XRP and Solana each dropped nearly 3% at publication time.

Analysts broadly agreed that persistent underlying inflation could keep interest rates elevated for longer, putting pressure on bitcoin and other risk assets through higher Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar.

"The consensus for many is that a substantial movement in cryptocurrency pricing would require some money printing macro headlines to really move the needle," said Paul Howard, senior director at Wincent. "With inflation coming in stronger this likely dampens those expectations."

Analysts differed on how far prices could fall. Howard expects bitcoin to remain in the $80,000–$88,000 range in the near term, while warning that a break below $80,000 could open the door to $75,000. Others see the latest pullback as a potential buying opportunity once macroeconomic uncertainty clears.

"Much of the downside appears to have been priced in last week, when BTC lost $85k and retested the $81k–$82k support zone," said Matt Mena, senior crypto research strategist at 21Shares. He said the balance of risks favors a move above $85,000 and toward $90,000 once remaining macroeconomic uncertainty clears.

Mena said ether and SOL are also showing strength, supported by the strongest quarter of ETF inflows this year. ETH looks poised to consolidate around $2,500 in the near term before making another push toward $2,800–$3,000, the analyst said, while SOL has $130 in sight by quarter-end.

Analysts also differed on the likelihood of another Fed rate hike.

"A hotter core at 0.3% puts an October hike back on the table after a soft jobs report," said Thomas Wu, CFO of bitcoin-backed lender Ledn. He added that higher rates could increase borrowing costs, although spreads on bitcoin-backed credit have remained relatively stable.