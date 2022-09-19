The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 SEASON 3

Geneva, Switzerland / 19 September 2022 / TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) are excited to announce the details of Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022. Submissions open September 20.

Our Season 2 Hackathon involved four tracks, 1,800+ participants, 200+ projects, and a $1,000,000 prize pool. In Season 3, we will increase to six tracks and feature a $1,200,000 prize pool.

The SIX TRACKS are:

DeFi

Empowering users everywhere to engage in the global economy by offering convenient and decentralized financial solutions.

Season 2 1st Place Winner: Meson

GameFi

Enabling the next generation of gaming where immersive entertainment meets play-to-earn blockchain.

Season 2 1st Place Winner: ScoreMilk

NFT

Offering companies and brands solutions for fan-engagement with desired utility.

Season 2 1st Place Winner: Umbre

Web3

Providing the transition from web2 to web3 by introducing useful community tools for DAOs, decentralized socials, and more.

Season 2 1st Place Winner: Kattana

NEW: Ecosystem (Ethereum Track)

We hope to attract Ethereum (ETH) projects looking to expand their reach by leveraging the BTTC cross-chain bridge solutions (or others) towards the TRON ecosystem.

NEW: TRON Academy (Mini Hackathon)

We hope to empower next-gen innovation with an IRL (in real life) event designed specifically for students.

This in-person event will be launched as a “mini-hackathon” at a “hacker house” (location to be determined).

The rewards for the Judges-Voted winners are as follows:

For DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3:

1st - $60,000

2nd - $50,000

3rd - $40,000

4th - $30,000

5th - $20,000

For Ecosystem and Academy:

1st - $15,000

2nd - $10,000

3rd - $9,000

4th - $8,000

5th - $7,000

NOTE: Academy Track will also be five “Honorable Mention” winners who will each receive $5,000.

TRON DAO community members will vote for projects they approve of the most. Rewards for Community-Voted winners are as follows:

For DeFi, GameFi, NFT, Web3, and Ecosystem:

1st - $10,000

2nd - $9,000

3rd - $8,000

4th - $7,000

5th - $6,000

For Academy:

1st - $5,000

2nd - $4,000

3rd - $3,000

4th - $2,000

5th - $1,000

The important dates are:

Sep 20 - Site Launch at MainNet 2022 NYC

Sep 20 to Nov 14 - Submission Period

Nov 15 to Nov 27 - Judging Prep

Nov 29 to Dec 12 - Judging Period

Dec 13 to Dec 15 - Winners Prep

Dec 16 - Winners Announced!

This is a special opportunity for aspiring teams to make their mark in Web3. The TRON Ecosystem encourages development on BTTC, allowing any dApps created to work on multiple blockchain platforms such as TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain (with more to come).

Join the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 by applying at TRONDAO.org.

We can’t wait to see the stellar projects you create!

In the meantime, follow us on the TRON DAO Twitter for updates and subscribe to the Around the Block Podcast for blockchain-related content.

