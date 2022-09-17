Yuga Labs hires its first chief gaming officer to oversee Otherside project

Non-fungible token (NFT) heavyweight Yuga Labs said it has hired Spencer Tucker as its first chief gaming officer.

Previously president of games at mobile gaming studio Scopely, Tucker will oversee Yuga's efforts in gaming, including its Otherside metaverse project, according to a news release.

“Web3 is revolutionizing gaming, entertainment, and community in much the same way the shift to mobile revolutionized communication,” Tucker said in the Friday announcement. “I am beyond excited to join the Yuga Labs team and to continue building toward the new era of interoperability and community-empowered growth in the Otherside metaverse.”

Previously, the company set out its vision for Otherside in a litepaper, which championed open development, user-generated content and interoperability for its online world. It also held a recent tech demo, which allowed holders of their Otherdeed NFTs to test out Otherside.

Otherdeed NFTs allow holders to own land in the Otherside metaverse — all 55,000 Otherdeed land NFTs sold out within three hours in May.

“Yuga today is known most prominently for being the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, but Yuga is more than that. Gaming is one of our main focus areas," said Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. "We are uniquely situated to revolutionize the way we all think about web3 gaming through core principles such as ownership, utility, community, and storytelling.”