The crypto payment platform MoonPay has helped its partner Universal Studios create an NFT-based scavenger hunt at its Universal Theme Parks.

MoonPay will use its utility minting service Hypermint to create up to 7 million NFTs, which can be claimed at a Universal Theme Park in Orlando, Florida or Hollywood, California as part of the “Halloween Horror Nights” NFT scavenger hunt.

“We're really excited about this because this is a real world use case that we've been trying to demonstrate with people,” MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright told The Block. “We're going beyond just the profile picture identity movement with NFTs to actual real world utility.”

Park guests won’t require advanced crypto knowledge — or even knowing how to set up a crypto wallet — to claim these NFTs. “It's just basically a claim page where you put in your email address, and boom, what we do in the background is we mint that NFT, we spin up a wallet for that particular person and then they're able to claim it when they're ready,” Soto-Wright said.

Seven types of NFTs can be found in both the Orlando and Hollywood Universal Parks. Those who collect all seven NFTs receive a “gold medal NFT,” which is “eventually going to do something” Soto-Wright said, without sharing additional details.

MoonPay originally launched Hypermint in June of this year as a service that lets brands mint up to 100 million digital assets at once. In the case of the Halloween Horror Nights scavenger hunt, these NFTs will be used as proof of attendance protocols or POAPs, or digital tokens that prove someone attended an event such as The Ethereum Merge.

Universal Pictures, the U.S. film studio behind Universal Theme Parks, was one of Hypermint’s launch partners, The Block previously reported.