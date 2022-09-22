Alameda Research joins Clearpool’s permissioned pool ecosystem

Crypto trading firm Alameda Research is launching a permissioned borrower pool on Clearpool.

Investment management firm Apollo Capital and decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Compound Capital will be the first lenders to contribute to the Alameda pool, according to a statement from Clearpool today.

Clearpool offers liquidity for decentralized marketplaces, focused on institutional capital. Their permissioned pools are adapted for borrowers and lenders with higher know-your-customer (KYC) requirements.

Proprietary trading firm Jane Street and institutional investment company BlockTower are already part of Clearpool’s permissioned pool ecosystem in a partnership that was announced in May.

“The demand for KYC-compliant lending and borrowing is increasing and Clearpool is leading the way with its sophisticated blockchain-enabled infrastructure,” Jakob Kronbichler, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Clearpool, said in the press release. “We have a long pipeline of lenders and borrowers ready to join the Clearpool ecosystem with our new permissioned pool product soon ready to launch.”