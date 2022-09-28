Game developer Xterio partners with blockchain gaming platform XPLA

Xterio, a game development firm valued at $300 million, has partnered with the blockchain gaming platform XPLA.

XPLA is operated by the South Korean gaming studio Com2Us and was a prior investor in Xterio’s $40 million raise via a SAFT sale. Through this partnership, Xterio and XPLA plan to bolster their offerings of blockchain-based games built on XPLA.

In addition, XPLA now has access to Xterio’s exclusive relationship with the mobile and AAA Swiss game developer FunPlus, which also has participated in Xterio’s SAFT sale.

“Our partnership with Xterio continues the development of XPLA and will bring a new element of entertainment for our users to enjoy,” said Kyu Lee, president of Com2Us, in a press release.

Xterio’s SAFT sale occurred on Aug. 30, 2022. It was co-led by FunPlus, Makers Fund, FTX Ventures and XPLA, with additional participation from Animoca Brands, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto and Matrix Partners, The Block previously reported.