Meta has added more digital asset functionality between two of its top social media platforms.

“Today we’re announcing everyone on Facebook and Instagram in the US can now connect their wallets and share their digital collectibles," Meta wrote in an updated blog post. "This includes the ability for people to cross-post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, everyone in the 100 countries where digital collectibles are available on Instagram can now access the feature,”

Before today, users could only post their digital collectibles to Facebook, with the firm testing digital asset integrations on Instagram across 100 countries starting on Aug. 4, 2022.

The Meta update today increases visibility and utility of digital assets like NFTs on its top platforms.

It also comes amid trouble in public markets. Meta’s stock sank a drastic 7% in July, and the firm’s metaverse division lost more than $2.8 billion in the second quarter of this year, The Block previously reported.