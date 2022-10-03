Sushi DAO votes Jared Grey as new 'Head Chef'

The Sushi DAO community has a new “Head Chef,” following the outcome of a governance vote.

The vote began on September 26 and ended at 08:00 AM EST today with Jared Grey emerging as the winner. Grey was among five candidates for the Sushi chief executive (Head Chef”) position. He polled 11 million out of the 13 million votes cast by governance token holders. This amounted to over 83% of the votes cast in the process.

“This snapshot will culminate the Head Chef search process, and will be used to bind the Sushi protocol’s decision on the next Head Chef,” the Sushi core team said in the announcement.

Jared Grey’s background is in business development and IT consulting. His crypto experience includes a stint as CEO of DeFi yield platform Eons Finance.

Today’s vote could mark the end of the Sushi DAO leadership saga that has gone on for almost as long as the protocol has been in existence. It all began in September 2020, when the pseudonymous “Chef Nomi,” Sushi’s first Head Chef stepped down. This came after accusations that Nomi tried to “rug pull” SushiSwap users by siphoning over $14 million from the project. Chef Nomi later returned the funds as well as control of the SushiSwap project to a team of developers led by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

A new leadership team emerged but they soon ran into issues. Chef Maki, Nomi’s successor, stepped down in September 2021. Then, Joseph Delong resigned as chief technology officer in December 2021 amid rumors of mismanagement of finances and infighting among developers of the project.

In 2020, the project team recommended Jonathan Howard as the new Head Chef. However, Sushi DAO members railed against Howard’s proposed compensation package. This package would have seen Howard earn $800,000 per year plus an additional $600,000 worth of vested SUSHI tokens. Howard withdrew his name from contention in August, leading to a new search that culminated in today's vote.