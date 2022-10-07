Celsius provides users' names and trading history in legal filing

Troubled crypto lender Celsius has disclosed the names and trading history of its platform’s users in its latest court filing, as the company continues its bankruptcy proceedings.

The court filing totals more than 14,000 pages and includes trading details of the platform’s CEO Alex Mashinsky, as noticed by Gizmodo, which uploaded the file to the internet archive. The data does not include further personal information — such as home addresses and emails.

During the court case, Celsius asked for the names of its users to be hidden from the court filings, but the judge repeatedly refused on the basis that this is a common requirement for bankruptcy cases.

The 18.6 gigabytes of user data also don’t contain blockchain transaction records, such as hashes pertaining to specific transactions. However, it does contain the times and transaction amounts — meaning these transactions can likely be identified. This could let anyone connect the named users with their previously anonymous cryptocurrency wallets, and see their crypto holdings and other transaction information.

What's potentially damaging about this information is the way it could identify high-value cryptocurrency owners. While home addresses were not revealed, this information can be found separately — and many crypto users have already had that data publicly leaked via the Ledger data breach.

We have reached out to Celsius and will update this story should we hear back.